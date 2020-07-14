Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,187 new COVID-19 cases and another 22 deaths today. Hospitalizations are now at 1,362, up 52 from Monday. WBRZ-TV has the full breakdown.

• Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has tested positive for COVID-19 and did not meet with Vice President Mike Pence today. Landry says he has contacted staffers he has been in contact with and is now in quarantine.

• ExxonMobil Baton Rouge today announced a multifaceted donation to the Foundation for East Baton Rouge School System that will benefit public school students in the parish. A donation of $12,500 will fund 51 personal wireless hotspots to bridge the digital divide for East Baton Rouge Parish School System students in need of reliable internet access to complete distance education courses from home. In addition to the financial contribution, ExxonMobil is donating 720 gallons of sanitizing products to help schools prepare for the 2020-2021 school year.

• Neighbors FCU has raised $30,580 for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank over the past few months. The credit union committed five cents for every qualified debit card purchase from its free cash back checking accounts from April 1 through June 30 to the food bank.

