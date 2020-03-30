Virus roundup …

• The Woman’s Center for Wellness on Jefferson Highway today opened a drive-thru testing site for pregnant women in their third trimester who have COVID-19 symptoms.

• The Baton Rouge Metro Council is requesting the State Alcohol and Tobacco Control allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol curbside or by delivery.

• States’ demanding more sweeping help from the federal government to battle the ongoing public health crisis is stoking debate over the merits of federalism and how states should work with the federal government.

• The Tokyo Olympics will open July 23, 2021, organizers say, following a one-year delay forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

• Texas Gov. Greg Abbott updated an executive order Sunday to add that any drivers from Louisiana pulled over by the Texas Department of Public Safety will be mandated to self-quarantine for 14-days.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering pickup or delivery.