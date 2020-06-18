Virus roundup … 

• The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this morning released an updated analysis of Louisiana COVID-19 cases, with the note that case counts have gone up. While some of the increase is due to delayed reporting of previous cases, PAR found that cases are increasing statewide even after accounting for the backlog. The upward trend needs to be watched by residents and policymakers as we move forward, PAR recommends.

• Gov. John Bel Edwards says he expects Louisiana’s K-12 schools to reopen on time, in August. Edwards says that specifics regarding the K-12 educational system’s reopening plan will come from Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s superintendent of education, in the coming weeks.

• The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced it is transitioning to a second phase of work to help the regional business community reopen and recover from COVID-19.

• LSU is scheduled to enter phase three of its gradual reopening process June 29. The university’s interim president, Tom Galligan, approved the closure of campus from March 23 until May 15 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.