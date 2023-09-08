‘Vacation magic’ and other tips for avoiding time-off anxiety

It’s a standing sentiment in many offices, one that goes something like this: “Taking a vacation almost isn’t worth it. I have to work harder before I go and after I come back. Plus, I feel guilty about my team having to cover for me while I’m gone.”

Anxiety over unplugging from work is a real thing, as two researchers write in the Harvard Business Review. But research indicates that those who don’t rest, recharge and recover are at high risk for low motivation, poor performance and burnout.

In this article, Executive Coach Darin Rowell and University of Pennsylvania Senior Fellow Kandi Wiens offer ways to resist the urge to overwork after time off.

One tip is to shift to the performance mindset of an athlete, including work recovery as “an essential component of a high performance strategy” that is most effective when practiced routinely and consistently. Another strategy, the authors note, is to schedule a “free day” between your return from vacation and your return to work so you can “mentally and physically prepare for the change in environment.”

Read five additional tips for overcoming time-off anxiety―including how to bring “vacation magic” home with you―here. A subscription may be required.