US hospitality workers’ wages are rising by a higher percentage than high earners’

Pay hikes over the past four years have lifted the wages of people who work in hospitality—the nation’s lowest-paid industry—nearly 30% on average, reports Louisiana Illuminator, reversing much of the wage inequality that has been growing for decades in the U.S.

In 40 states, including Louisiana, the recent pay jumps outpaced those of earners in each state’s highest-paying industry, usually energy, technology or the federal government.

The lowest-wage industry in every state is leisure and hospitality, a category that includes restaurants, bars and hotels. Those lowest-earning workers got bigger percentage raises than the highest earners, averaging a 29% boost between mid-2019 and mid-2023, a Stateline analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics quarterly data shows.

The 29% average raise for hospitality workers compares with an average increase of 20% for the highest-earning category in each state. Inflation was 19% in the period between the second quarters of 2019 and 2023. In Louisiana, hospitality workers saw a 24.5% wage increase, while those in the highest-wage category saw a 12.3% increase.

For some conservatives, the movement is a sign that a hands-off approach works to raise wages without government intervention when labor demand outstrips supply. Some red states such as Louisiana have resisted minimum wage legislation and forbid localities from setting them, while Florida set a minimum only after a successful ballot referendum in 2020.

