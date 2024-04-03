Trends in heath care: Evolution and innovation are redefining the industry

In Business Report‘s latest Trends in Health Care edition, we explore the dynamic evolution and groundbreaking innovation shaping the future of the Capital Region’s health care industry.

At the forefront of this transformation is the decadelong collaboration between LSU and Our Lady of the Lake, a partnership that not only provides vital care to the indigent but also plays a crucial role in educating the next wave of health care professionals. We also examine the intensifying competition in cancer care, highlighting the latest advancements and strategic collaboration by key players who want to lead this critical sector.

Read the full cover package about the emergence of urgent care centers as a disruptive force in the health care landscape, the impact of AI on care, and the growth and rising concerns surrounding the rapidly rising medical spa industry. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.