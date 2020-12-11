Three firms awarded contracts for LSU lakes restoration project

Three firms have been awarded contracts for the University Lakes Project, an initiative to restore the six lakes surrounding LSU’s campus.

Sasaki—the international, Massachusetts-headquartered firm that is also handling the Greenwood Community Park Master Plan and implementation—was tapped to deliver master design services for all phases of the project.

GeoEngineers—which has 17 offices in the U.S., including one in Baton Rouge—was chosen to perform geotechnical data collection and sediment sampling, and the Lafayette-based Fenstermaker, which also has a Baton Rouge office, was selected to conduct the bathymetric and stump identification survey.

The firms were selected based on their responses to public requests for proposals, which were issued Oct. 16 with a response deadline of Nov. 20.

An evaluation team comprising representatives of each project partner made recommendations to the Project Management Committee, which then made the final selections on Thursday.

The coalition that was formed to restore the lakes includes the state of Louisiana, the city of Baton Rouge and parish of East Baton Rouge, BREC, LSU and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, with a joint venture of Brailsford & Dunlavey and CSRS serving as project adviser.

The project is being implemented by University Lakes LLC, which was established by the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation.