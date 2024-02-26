The flexible work-life argument against the 8 a.m. meeting

Early-morning work hours are a hallmark of the finance and health care industries as well as education, and a standby of high-powered executives. Proponents of 8 a.m. confabs say they’re useful for coordinating global teams across time zones. Others say they disrupt personal time and school drop-offs, and can throw off the rest of the day by upsetting their normal routines.

The reshaping of work and life wrought by the pandemic—plus a rising generation of professionals who are more comfortable than previous generations voicing their boundaries—has intensified the debate, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Last year, 43% of meetings logged by the scheduling automation company Calendly occurred between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Just 3% of meetings occurred between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Natalie Marshall—who is known online as Corporate Natalie and is the co-host of the podcast that inadvertently started this debate—says she sometimes had to take early meetings when she worked at the consulting firm Deloitte and the cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks.

Now 26, she owns her own content and business-strategy company. She and her employees take 8 a.m. meetings if clients require them and then end their days early when they can.

“The corporate world is shifting—employers have to offer more flexibility,” she says, adding that ultimately, the debate is about whether employees and employers have shared expectations.

Joey Hodges, a chief executive of a marketing and communications agency, normally takes 8 a.m. meetings at least three days a week. Hodges, who is based in San Francisco, sees it as a reality of working with global clients while living on the West Coast.

“I developed the early-riser mentality, because so much had already happened by the time I woke up” out West, Hodges says. While he makes himself available at 8 a.m., he doesn’t expect everyone on his team to log on early.

“I think if we were still living in a world where you were required to get on public transit and travel an hour to get to work and spend eight or nine hours at work and then an hour home,” he says, “we’d probably have a little bit less flexibility from the team.”

