The cost of Louisiana’s occupational licensing

Louisiana’s restrictive occupational licensing requirements are costly for the economy and harmful to the workforce, Governing writes in a deep-dive published this week about the state’s licensing.

From cosmetology to hair braiding, Louisiana requires hundreds, sometimes thousands, of training for workers to enter certain fields, which opponents say are among the most restrictive in the country.

Getting a florist’s license in Louisiana is almost as onerous as getting a hair braider’s license, Governing writes, but the state House moved in April to eliminate that requirement, and the state Senate is now considering the proposal. The legislator pushing for this change, GOP Rep. Mike Bayham, said that “there is no health, welfare, fiduciary or safety justification for this license. We are the only state in the union that requires a license for florists.”

