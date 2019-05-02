‘The Advocate’ purchases ‘Times-Picayune’ and ‘Nola.com’ from Advance Local

The New Orleans Advocate owners John and Dathel Georges announced today they have purchased The Times-Picayune and the Nola.com website from parent company Advance Local, owned by Advance Local Media, LLC.

The Advocate will publish a seven-day, home-delivered newspaper in New Orleans using the brands and features of both publications. The new paper will debut in June. The two papers’ websites will be merged under the nola.com brand around the same time.

Capital City Press also publishes The Advocate in Baton Rouge and the Acadiana Advocate in Lafayette

Both Capital City Press and Advance Local are privately held companies. A purchase price was not disclosed.