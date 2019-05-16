    The 25 highest-paying internships in the US

    Gone are the days of fetching coffee and running errands, at least for some internships. The highest-paid interns in America earn more than double the wage rate of the average U.S. worker, according to job-review site Glassdoor.

    As Quartz reports, while the median income in America is $43,400 (according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ April report), Facebook interns are getting paid up to $8,000 per month, Glassdoor says, which would equal $96,000 a year.

    Based on median monthly pay for internships from March 1, 2018, to February 28, 2019, the top five are Facebook ($8,000), Amazon ($7,000), Salesforce ($7,667), Google ($7,500) and Microsoft ($7,250).

    Not surprisingly, positions at tech and finance companies dominate the list of the highest-paid internships. These firms often offer lucrative perks including food, transportation, and housing on top of pay, but also require highly specialized skills.

