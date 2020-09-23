Study finds millennials, baby boomers in Gulf South are restless

As the summer months wind down and we approach the end of the year, baby boomers and millennials in the Gulf South are changing course on their outlooks of the future.

The number of people in our region who think “things are getting a lot worse” has decreased from 43% to 29% for millennials and 52% to 31% for boomers, according to a Gulf South Index released Wednesday.

As far as the length of the pandemic, roughly two-thirds of both boomers, born in the ‘50s and ‘60s, and millennials, born in the ‘80s and ‘90s, agree that the effects of COVID-19 will last a year or longer.

While there are things that both generations agree on, in other areas, the two groups are still quite different. For example, the percentage of millennials who say they are “extremely” or “very concerned” about the virus dropped from 76% to 64%, while the boomers only slightly shifted down in their level of concern from 77% to 75%.

When asked if they would like to return to their normal life today—with no government restrictions—38% of millennials said “yes,” up from 27% in July, while 25% of boomers agree, up from 18% in July.

They also differ when considering if anyone should be on “lockdown” for the pandemic. The percentage of millennials that believe no one should be on lockdown increased to 35%, compared to nearly half of boomers.

