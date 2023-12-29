Stories to remember from 2023: Blue Cross sale proposed and then shelved

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is the state’s dominant health insurer and the Capital Region’s highest-grossing private company—reporting $4.58 billion in annual revenue for 2022 and employing about 3,000 people statewide.

Company leaders initially touted their plan to sell nonprofit Blue Cross to for-profit Elevance and then create a $3 billion public health foundation with the proceeds, as a win-win for the company and the state.

But as the dates for policyholder and state Department of Insurance approval approached, public pushback spurred the companies to delay the proposed transaction, pulling their proposal from state regulators.

Blue Cross and Elevance resubmitted their acquisition proposal to state regulators last week after taking roughly three months to address concerns about higher costs, loss of local control and the foundation’s plans. The two companies now have a hearing with the Department of Insurance on Feb. 14, 2024. The department commissioner will have 30 days after the hearing to approve or deny the deal, according to John Ford, deputy commissioner of public affairs for the department.

