Stories to remember from 2022: New Mississippi River bridge progressing like traffic

Officials decided that the long-awaited new Mississippi River bridge crossing should be in Iberville Parish, which no doubt surprised some. Still, others are happy with any progress at all.

State lawmakers allocated a $300 million down payment for the project, which is expected to cost north of $2 billion, and approved a separate bill that dedicates up to $40 million annually. The final approval process and potential construction will take years, so it would be wrong to suggest we’re almost there, but if you squint, you can see signs of a new bridge on the horizon.

