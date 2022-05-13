State paid out $1.9M in COVID relief money to ineligible businesses  

Louisiana’s Department of Treasury paid out $1.9 million in COVID-19 relief grants to businesses that were not eligible to receive the funding, according to a recent audit from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.

As The Daily Advertiser reports, the department “did not consistently follow its policies and procedures” when awarding grants through the Main Street Recovery Program, which provided grants for businesses to cover COVID-19-related expenses, the audit said. The money came from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund and was appropriated by the Legislature to help small businesses across the state.

The program disbursed around $262 million and began taking applications July 1, 2020, and issued its last grant in January 2021. The $1.9 million erroneously paid out to ineligible business accounts for a relatively small proportion of the total amount paid out by the program. Read the full story.