St. George officials to meet with Baton Rouge mayor on Friday 

Organizers of St. George plan to sit down Friday with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome for the first time to discuss a transition plan and next steps for the new city, which was approved Saturday by 54% of voters within the boundaries of the new municipality.

At St. George’s first official press conference today, St. George attorney and spokesman Drew Murrell said he spoke to Broome earlier today, adding, “We both expressed a desire to get together and talk about common goals and what we can do to move forward and work together. So … I think that is a positive step forward.”

The mayor’s office confirmed the planned meeting.

Plenty of issues will need to be hashed out between the Broome administration and St. George officials over the next few months—and, potentially years—regarding how the new city plans to divide costs, assets and facilities with the city-parish. Murrell acknowledged it will not be easy and will take time.

He also acknowledged he is concerned about expected lawsuits challenging the incorporation.

“We’re hopeful any parties or persons or organizations that intend to pursue litigation will reflect upon the vote of the citizens of St. George and reflect upon the damage that can be done to the community with additional litigation,” he said. “We’ve become a fractured and divided community and it is time for us to begin the healing process. We feel litigation will further that divide and further fracture our community.”

Opponents of the measure have previously said they would challenge the incorporation in federal court since the entire parish—which will be affected by St. George—was not given an opportunity to vote on the incorporation.

Challenges could also come in state court, as the state’s law governing creation of a new municipality lays out several grounds for challenging incorporations.

Even if and when lawsuits are filed, Murrell says St. George will move forward with getting organized, drafting citizens committees to advise in areas like planning and development, and drafting ordinances, which he hopes will be ready to go before a new St. George city council in January.

Of course, prior to that, the governor has to first certify the incorporation—which must be done by Nov. 20—then appoint an interim mayor and council within 30 days. Murrell says St. George officials haven’t yet talked to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“We just became a city Saturday night,” Murrell says. “Today’s only Monday. Besides, he has his own issues to deal with so it may be a little bit before we sit down with him.”

Edwards, who failed to secure an outright reelection victory in Saturday’s primary and is now headed to a runoff with Eddie Rispone, issued a statement late today saying he “will give thoughtful consideration to potential appointments for key positions in St. George as well as work with stakeholders. Our office will sit down and meet with the St. George organizers as soon as possible to discuss the next steps.”



In a statement earlier today, Broome said since the election, she has been flooded with calls and emails from citizens concerned about what the outcome of the vote will mean.

“At this point, I want to reassure you that nothing will change in the immediate future,” the statement reads. “We will meet with advisors this week followed by a formal announcement of our plans. I will keep you informed as the process unfolds and how you can play a role in keeping our community united. Guard your hearts and minds against negative and misinformed narratives about this issue.”

