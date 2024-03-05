Special session bills await Gov. Landry’s signature

Bills that would change the state’s sentencing guidelines, allow concealed carry without a permit, increase transparency for criminal records and change the way juvenile offenders are housed await decisions from Louisiana Gov Jeff Landry, The Center Square reports.

Lawmakers wrapped up a special session on crime last week and are set to begin the regular session next Monday.

In addition to the bills passed to curb crime, lawmakers also divvied up some $26 million for law enforcement purposes. Roughly $9.2 million has been dedicated to increased traffic enforcement, another $3.2 million for a pay increase for state police and $3 million for the Louisiana National Guard’s participation in Operation Lonestar on the Texas/Mexico border. Another $2.74 million was earmarked for overtime costs for law enforcement officers.

More than 325 bills are already filed for the regular session. Lawmakers could take up a bill that would create a state public defender office and remove the oversight of the Louisiana Public Defender Board. In amended form, it passed both chambers, but it has yet to make it to the governor’s desk.

