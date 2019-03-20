Small businesses shift focus to talent retention

As the labor market continues to tighten, small businesses are starting to fight to retain employees, The Houston Chronicle reports.

Ninety-three percent of small- and medium-sized businesses are taking steps to hire and retain qualified workers, according to an annual survey by SunTrust Banks.

As the war to retain talent rages on, companies are focusing on three top priorities—evolving the technical skills of employees, focusing on cash management, and preparing for potential mergers and acquisitions.

By training employees to address the rise in emerging technologies, head of commercial banking for SunTrust Jason Cagle says, companies are better positioned to handle changes in the economy. Read the full story.