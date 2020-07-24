U.S. small businesses may sink in second coronavirus wave 

The number of outright failures of U.S. small businesses in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic was comparatively modest, but the months ahead look far grimmer as cash balances dwindle, federal help expires, and the disease surges back.

That outlook, taking shape from a range of research in recent weeks by business organizations and think tanks, suggests a reckoning awaits Federal Reserve officials and other policymakers who rolled out support quickly in March and April, and by June seemed hopeful an economic rebound was taking root, Reuters reports.

After the Fed’s June 10 meeting, Chair Jerome Powell said “assuming that the disease remains or becomes pretty much under control, I think what you see is … an expansion that builds momentum over time.” The seven-day moving average of daily deaths that day was showing a steady decline and the number of new coronavirus cases was less than 20,000.

Both have turned higher, with daily new cases nearing 70,000. When the central bank meets next week it will have to recalibrate its outlook around a new wave of infections policymakers had initially excluded from their baseline view of a steady rebound in the second half of the year.

“The tone of next week’s … meeting is likely to be on the dour side,” says Karim Basta, chief economist at III Capital Management.

A recent survey covering more than 13,000 members of small business networking group Alignable found that among firms with at least one employee only an estimated 1.6% had closed permanently. That would translate nationally to about 96,000 of the roughly 6 million firms with between one and 500 workers. The figure is consistent with estimates from website Yelp, which concluded that around 77,000 firms listed on its review platform were shuttered for good. Read the full story.