Small business owners optimistic on economy, less so about Biden

Contradictions loom large in the latest version of a recurring survey of small business owners' views released Thursday.

While entrepreneurs reported being generally optimistic about the economy and near-term business prospects, they also expressed negativity regarding President Joe Biden’s performance overseeing post-pandemic economic recovery.

Further, while a majority of respondents say they support boosting the minimum wage in their states, half of them also say that boost would make labor too expensive.

Those contrasting views were contained in the updated version of the quarterly CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey. In it, the more than 3,000 self-identified U.S company owners questioned between January 22 and February 1, 2024, offered some upbeat opinions about their business activities.

Overall, some 28% of entrepreneurs surveyed described the economy as “excellent” or “good,” a five-point increase from last quarter and 18% higher than last year.

