SJB Group reorganizes and grows its executive staff

A new and reorganized executive leadership team is now heading SJB Group, the locally-based firm that offers civil engineering, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering and construction services.

The leadership shakeup went into effect Oct. 18. Changes include:

• Owner and former president Wilfred Barry now serves as secretary

• Jacquelyn Robillard des Bordes, former chief financial officer and construction services department manager, now serves as president

• Two other former department managers—Brad Holleman and TJ Stokes—have accepted newly created vice president roles.

While still maintaining an active leadership role, Barry—who succeeded his father as president in 1985 and has been serving in the role ever since—is “freeing up some of his time to explore other pursuits,” according to a company announcement.

Barry’s successor, des Bordes, comes to her new position with more than 26 years of experience working for SJB Group. She has served as chief financial officer for the past two years, and construction services department manager for five years, where she oversaw construction scheduling projects and managed several Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Support Services contracts.

“Throughout her time with the firm she has been an involved, dedicated leader and was a natural choice to lead the firm in its continued success,” reads the company announcement.

Holleman has worked for SJB for 12 years, serving as the survey department manager since 2014. Under his leadership, the department has not only grown in staff, but also to expand its services offered and technical capabilities.

Stokes has been with the firm for two years, serving as its subsurface utility engineering department manager. Since then, he’s established the department as its own division of the firm, growing its staff and improving the specialized technology, equipment and processes utilized in locating underground utilities.