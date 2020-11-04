Shortened census count leads to gaps in parts of Louisiana

The early end to the 2020 census has some areas of the country complaining they needed more time to count residents during a chaotic environment of coronavirus shutdowns and storm evacuations, reports Route Fifty.

Parts of Louisiana and tribal lands in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah face the biggest gaps in the pandemic-shortened count, which will be finished using estimates from administrative records and other techniques.

The U.S. Census Bureau stopped accepting responses on Oct. 15 after the U.S. Supreme Court ended court challenges seeking to extend the count another two weeks.

The bureau claimed a 99.98% completion rate nationally when the count ended, but some areas did not reach that level. Local leaders in places where there was an undercount complain that they could lose federal funding and congressional representation, both of which depend on the census.

Parts of Louisiana, raked by storms just as the count was wrapping up, took the biggest hit in follow-up visits needed to count people who didn’t respond voluntarily. The Shreveport census office, which covers the western portion of the state including 32 parishes north of Lake Charles, finished only 93.9% of its follow-up work, according to census statistics.

