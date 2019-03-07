Sen. Cassidy to run for re-election  

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced this morning he will run for re-election next year with plans to formally announce sometime after the Louisiana governor’s race this fall.

“That’s our intent,” Cassidy tells USA Today Network. “Right now the most effective campaign is doing what we’re supposed to do for Louisiana.”

The 61-year-old Republican won his first six-year term in 2014, easily beating three-term incumbent Democrat Mary Landrieu, 56% to 44%. He is Louisiana’s senior senator. Fellow Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won his seat in 2016.

“We’ll kick off (the formal campaign) after the governor’s race,” says Cassidy, a doctor from Baton Rouge who represented the 6th Congressional District in the House before earning a promotion to the Senate. Read the full story.