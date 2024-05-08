See which tort reform measures remain stalled in the Senate

A pair of bills intended to cool Louisiana’s litigation climate have stalled in the Senate after passing with majorities in the House, the Center Square reports.

These bills are part of Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple’s package of tort reform and other legislation intended to help cut property and auto insurance rates, which have skyrocketed since three hurricanes made landfall in the state in 2020 and one, Hurricane Ida, in 2021.

Some lawmakers have expressed concern about how the package needs to be passed in its entirety for it to have its intended effect.

“Depending on what parts of it pass, it could actually have the reverse impact of what is intended,” Rep. Michael Melerine, R-Shreveport, says. “Hopefully, we do as he asked and pass the entire package as it was introduced.”

