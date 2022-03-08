See Rolfe McCollister’s endorsements for the March 26 election

There will be a special election March 26 to elect a district judge, state representative and member of the Metro Council.

There are a number of qualified candidates seeking these offices and former Business Report Publisher Rolfe McCollister commends each for offering to serve.

McCollister interviewed the three judicial candidates and got questionnaires from all of the other candidates, as well as researched them online and talked to people in our community for feedback.

McCollister encourages voters to research the candidates and cast an informed vote on March 26 (or early vote beginning on March 12). As part of that process, see his recommendations for the election from the latest edition of Business Report.