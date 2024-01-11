See how many jobs the Baton Rouge area added in November

More than 433,400 jobs existed in the Baton Rouge region in November, according to the latest figures from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, marking the sixth time in 2023 that the area added a record-breaking amount of jobs.

Recent job growth has been visible across a range of industries including construction, health services and manufacturing, according to Andrew Fitzgerald, BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence.

“Demand for labor has cooled over the past couple months, but there are still almost one-and-a-half job openings for every unemployed person looking for work,” he says. “Many of the more than 20,000 open jobs are in high-paying occupations like nursing, operations managers and accountants.”

Key findings from this month’s dashboard include:

With 433,400 jobs, the Capital Region set a new all-time high for the sixth time in the last year.

Jobs in the Baton Rouge metro were up 2,600 in November, up 15,600 in the last four months.

Retail positions were filled ahead of the holiday season, and health services also saw strong job growth.

Baton Rouge leads all peer metros in annual job growth.

Regional job postings have fallen in three of the last four months, but demand for labor remains high while unemployment remains low.

Private sector workers in Baton Rouge are earning more than peer metros, but earnings growth has lagged theirs as of late.

See the full report.