SBA’s ‘Ban The Box’ rule could help millions of would-be entrepreneurs

Vice President Kamala Harris is emphasizing the importance of the “Ban the Box” initiative, an imminent rule change from the Small Business Administration intended to expand access to capital for those with criminal records by lifting restrictions, reports Inc.

The “Ban the Box” initiative specifically does away with the section on SBA loan applications that inquires about an applicant’s criminal history.

“This work is very much in line with what I’ve always believed, which is that we have to reduce the barriers to their success when they come out,” Harris told Inc. in an exclusive interview. She noted that the formerly incarcerated face higher rates of unemployment. Indeed, about 60% of those who have served time in jail experience difficulty getting jobs, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Access to capital has long been a top challenge for all entrepreneurs, and a new funding announcement is what brought Harris to North Carolina last week.

Harris visited Durham’s historic Black Wall Street last Friday to unveil $32 million in federal funding aimed at filling longstanding gaps in access to capital for underserved small businesses. The funding, earmarked from the State Small Business Creative Initiative, fetched an additional $60 million in private investment. SSBCI funds aim to catalyze $10 in private investment for each $1 in federal funding.

