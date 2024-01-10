SBA’s $5.8 million Growth Accelerator Fund seeks applicants for competition 

The Small Business Administration on Monday announced that organizations can now apply for its annual accelerator competition, where winners could walk away with up to $200,000 in cash, reports Inc.

The Growth Accelerator Fund competition invites organizations to compete for cash prizes from $50,000 to $200,000. Now in its 10th year, the competition aims to advance small business R&D efforts and also encourages large entities like universities and research organizations to forge partnerships with small businesses.

Even if small businesses aren’t the entities directly applying for the award, they certainly can still reap some benefit from the competition. The power of partnership is the real attraction here for entrepreneurs. The agency splits the competition into two stages. The first stage offers recipients $50,000, and focuses on organizations that have the capability to build out ecosystems for a given business sector. So that’s something that might fit universities or research organizations, which can leverage resources to expand sectors such as quantum computing or resilient infrastructure to name two examples from the SBA.

The companies and research organizations (there were 40 last year) that earn cash in stage one then have the opportunity to compete for another prize in stage two, which extends an additional $50,000 to $150,000.

Stage two should catch the attention of business owners, since it’s where they can receive direct assistance from stage one winners. Stage two awards can be used for training and mentorship opportunities or putting entrepreneurs in touch with new customers and suppliers.

