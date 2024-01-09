SafeBR’s next step? Exploring best practices for law enforcement

SafeBR, a coalition of business, government and nonprofit leaders, will launch a law enforcement excellence study this year.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement and others will examine how Baton Rouge can learn from communities making transformative investments in law enforcement support and practices.

The study will look at issues such as raising pay, enhancing technology, closing recruitment gaps, achieving efficiencies, strengthening community relations and elevating accountability, SafeBR says in an announcement.

This study, expected to be completed by the second quarter of the year, will illuminate models from other communities that provide guidance for strengthening and supporting law enforcement in the city and parish.

“This study will help us identify how law enforcement in Baton Rouge can create a roadmap that brings together national best practices with our local partnerships,” says District Attorney Hillar Moore in a prepared statement.

Launched last year, SafeBR works to support law enforcement while also helping to address the root causes of crime. Its goal: Reduce Baton Rouge’s murder rate by 50% over the next 10 years.