Ruffino’s founder Ruffin Rodrigue dies

Baton Rouge restaurateur and former LSU football player Ruffin Rodrigue has died.

Rodrigue made his mark on the food industry with his two Ruffino’s locations, which have become staples in Baton Rouge and Lafayette. He also owned and invested in other businesses in the region.

“Whether it’s the food we serve or the service we provide, our goal is to ensure a remarkable experience for our guests that will always be remembered,” Rodrigue said of his restaurant’s philosophy in a statement on its website.

Ruffino’s released a statement Wednesday morning about Rodrigue’s death: “Ruffino’s is saddened to announce that our owner and founder Ruffin Rodrigue Jr. passed away unexpectedly last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Ruffino’s will remain open today in order to help our guests’ Thanksgiving needs—continuing to celebrate life the way Ruffin would have wanted us to.

We will be providing more information on services as they become available.”

Rodrigue played for the LSU Tigers from 1986 to 1989, and was a part of two SEC championship teams.

Read the latest from WBRZ-TV.