Roundup: Zoo director / Westlake name change / Intracoastal Bridge 

New leadership: BREC today announced that after a five-month national search, Jim Fleshman has been named zoo director. Fleshman worked alongside former director Phil Frost for the past three years, playing an integral role in the development of the zoo’s master plan. Frost announced his plans to retire in October 2021. See the BREC announcement.

Rebrand: Westlake Chemical Corporation today announced it will officially change its name to Westlake Corporation effective Feb. 18. Westlake President and CEO Albert Chao says the rebrand stems from the company’s recent acquisitions and aims to reflect the broader scope of Westlake’s business portfolio. See the announcement.

Replacement: Construction begins in April to replace the decades-old Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana DOTD said Monday that the new bridge will be built alongside the existing structure, which is more than 50 years old and has been plagued by issues and safety concerns in recent years. Read more.