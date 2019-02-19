Roundup: Gee a woman to watch / Citizens offloads policies / Seafood company pays $23M

Recognized: Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its 2019 Women Leaders to Watch in Healthcare. Gee is featured with the other winners in the February 18, 2019 print issue of Modern Healthcare, a weekly business publication targeting executives in the healthcare industry, and on its website.

Depopulation: Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon today announced the 12th successful round of depopulation for the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, which opens its books to transfer flood insurance policies to the private market each year as part of its work to improve insurance competition in the state. According to Citizens, this year five companies requested 633 residential policies, from a pool of approximately 2,000 policies made available.

Penalty box: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says one of the largest seafood companies, Seattle-based Trident Seafoods, has agreed to spend up to $23 million to fix serious air pollution issues with its vessels and land-based facilities. Trident, which does business across the U.S., will also pay a $900,000 fine for Clean Air Act violations under a settlement agreement filed Tuesday in federal court. Read the full story.

