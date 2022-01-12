Roundup: Winn-Dixie closing / Fed survey / 10-year-old business savant  

Burbank location: Winn-Dixie’s supermarket just outside LSU’s campus will shut down in a few weeks, WBRZ-TV reports. Employees told WBRZ the store at Burbank and Lee drives will close Feb. 6. No details on the closure were immediately available. Read the full story.

Economic growth: The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the economy was growing at a modest pace at the end of 2021 but was still being held back by ongoing supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12 regional banks found that the economy was continuing to grow. But many regions reported a sudden pullback in spending on leisure travel, hotels and restaurants because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant. See the report.

Mini mogul: Despite still being in elementary school, an Australian girl is on her way to retiring as a millionaire at the tender age of 15, Business Insider reports. Pixie Curtis, 10, set up a toy company that’s already making huge profits. With the help of her mother, Roxy Jacenko, Pixie founded the toy company Pixie’s Fidgets. It launched last year, and the toys sold out in the first 48 hours. Read the full story.