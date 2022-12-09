Roundup: Wholesale prices / Hockey in spotlight / Futures fall

Inflation measure: Wholesale prices in the U.S. rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. However, the increase was still more than expected. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. Read the full story.

River Center: Hockey was the main event in Baton Rouge for the first time since the Kingfish called the city home, as thousands packed the Raising Cane River Center for Thursday’s game between the Mississippi Seawolves and the Carolina Thunderbirds. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

Stocks drifting: Stocks are drifting on Wall Street this morning after a report showed inflation is slowing, though not quite as much as hoped. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower in morning trading after earlier shifting between very small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 86 points, or 0.3%, at 33,695, as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% lower. Read the full story.