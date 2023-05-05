Roundup: WHO declaration / Gonzales power outage / TurboTax settlement  

COVID news: The World Health Organization has declared an end to the COVID-19 emergency, signaling that one of the most deadly and economically devastating pandemics in modern history is receding as the disease that caused it becomes a routine illness. COVID-19 is here to stay, but is no longer causing the waves of hospitalization and illness that it once did because people around the world have built up immunity to the virus, the WHO said this morning. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Entergy repairs: Parts of Gonzales will temporarily lose power next week while Entergy makes repairs to its equipment. The outage is planned for 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 10. It will mostly impact properties south of Interstate 10, largely focused around South Burnside Avenue. WBRZ-TV has more information.

Checks coming: Millions of Americans who qualified for free tax services—but were instead deceived into paying TurboTax for their returns—will soon get settlement checks in the mail. In a settlement last year, TurboTax owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to some 4.4 million people across the country. Read more.