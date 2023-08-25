Roundup: ‘Weekend of Prayer’ / Federal Reserve’s plans / Auto workers’ strike 

Declaration: Amid record-high temperatures, historic drought conditions, and wildfires raging across Louisiana, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has declared Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27, a “Weekend of Prayer in Louisiana.” See Ardoin’s entire declaration.

More hikes possible: The Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation is contained, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said today, nodding both to easing price pressures and the surprising overperformance of the U.S. economy and promising to move “carefully” at upcoming meetings. Read the full story from Reuters.

Union vote: Auto workers have voted overwhelmingly to give union leaders the authority to call strikes against Detroit car companies if a contract agreement isn’t reached. The United Auto Workers union said Friday that 97% have voted in favor of authorizing one or more strikes against Stellantis, General Motors and Ford. Such votes are almost always approved by large margins. Read more.