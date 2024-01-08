Roundup: Weather closures / Tiger Woods / Community Coffee

Sit tight: Several Baton Rouge-area higher education institutions are shutting down early today because of this afternoon’s threat of severe weather. See the roundup of closures from WAFB-TV.

Breakup: After 27 years, Tiger Woods and Nike have split. The sponsorship, signed in 1996 when Woods first turned professional, was considered one of the longest, most prominent and lucrative endorsement deals in sports. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Welcome: Baton Rouge-based Community Coffee announced Monday that Thomas “Tom” Corley has been elected as its incoming president and CEO, effective Jan. 15. Corley succeeds David Belanger, who in July of last year announced his intention to retire after 12 years as CEO. See the full release.





