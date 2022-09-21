Roundup: Water Campus / State budget surplus / US rental rates  

Top initiative: The Water Campus in Baton Rouge was recognized as the top resiliency, recovery and mitigation economic development initiative and the best economic development project in the country overall at the 2022 International Economic Development Council Awards ceremony Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Read more about the designation from Louisiana Economic Development.

Looming payment: Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told the Louisiana Board of Regents on Tuesday that he expects the state to end the 2021-22 fiscal year with a surplus, though he’s “a little concerned” about a looming $300 million federal payment. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Rising costs: The cost of renting a home in the U.S. is surging and young workers have felt the sharpest pain, Reuters reports. Household rents in 2021 jumped 10% from pre-pandemic levels, according to Census Bureau estimates released last week. The figures came as rising health care and rental costs pushed U.S. consumer prices up unexpectedly last month. Read more.