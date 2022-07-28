Roundup: Wall Street gains / SEC sued / Intracoastal bridge  

Post GDP report: Stocks extended their gains on Wall Street in afternoon trading today after shaking off an early slide following a report that signaled the U.S. economy is either already in a recession or well on its way. The indexes fell this morning after the Commerce Department reported the economy shrank from April through June, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace. Read more.

Proxy voting: Business groups sued the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday in a bid to reinstate some restrictions on firms that provide proxy-voting advice to shareholders of public companies. The lawsuit—filed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable and Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry—argues that the SEC failed to follow proper procedures in its decision earlier this month to roll back a set of new requirements on proxy-voting advisers. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Replacement project: Three months after breaking ground, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is making progress on the La. 1 Intracoastal Waterway Bridge replacement project in West Baton Rouge Parish. According to DOTD, crews are currently working on the substructure of the bridge, which includes the bridge columns and footing. WAFB-TV has the latest on the bridge project.