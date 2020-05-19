Roundup: Waitr / Emerge Fest / Artificial intelligence

Grocery delivery: Waitr has announced the addition of more choices for its grocery delivery service in the Baton Rouge area. New partnerships with Alexander’s Highland Market, Matherne’s Market and Murray’s Market are under way for same-day grocery delivery in the area. The new deals follow a previous agreement with Ralph’s Market.

Fundraiser: The Emerge Center today announced its new event called Emerge Fest: A Virtual 60th Anniversary Celebration. The organization has adjusted two in-person events to create one virtual event June 26-27. All proceeds will benefit The Emerge Foundation, which provides philanthropic support to The Emerge Center and The Emerge School. Get more information here.

Google pulls back: Google says it will no longer build custom artificial intelligence tools for speeding up oil and gas extraction, separating itself from cloud computing rivals Microsoft and Amazon. A statement from the company today followed a Greenpeace report that documents how the three tech giants are using AI and computing power to help oil companies find and access oil and gas deposits in the U.S. and around the world. Read the full story.