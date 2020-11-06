Roundup: Wade Sims / Unemployment gap / Electric Bentleys 

Change of venue?: Lawyers for the man charged in the 2018 slaying of LSU basketball player Wade Sims says the trial should be moved out of East Baton Rouge Parish. The attorneys say Dyteon Simpson of Baker cannot get a fair trial in the parish because of “pervasive and prejudicial” news coverage. However, District Attorney Hillar Moore III disagrees. Authorities say Sims was shot in the face when he intervened in a fistfight outside a fraternity party near the Southern University campus. Read the full story.

Closing the distance: The gap in unemployment rates between Blacks and whites in the U.S. narrowed in October for a second straight month, a sign the improving labor market is reaching more Americans, Reuters reports. The jobless rate for Blacks dropped by 1.3 percentage points to 10.8% in October from 12.1% in September, while the rate for whites dropped a percentage point to 6.0% from 7.0% a month earlier, data shows. Read the full story.

Major transition: Famed carmaker Bentley Motors plans to exclusively offer plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles by 2026 and fully electric models by 2030, the British company said this week, CNBC reports. Bentley, which is owned by German automaker Volkswagen, will offer two unnamed plug-in hybrid models starting next year. The first full-electric vehicle is expected in 2025, the company said. Bentley’s only plug-in hybrid is currently the Bentayga SUV. Read the full story.