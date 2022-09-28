Roundup: Voter guides / State crime statistics / Wall Street shifts 

Fall ballot: The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana today released its guide to the 2022 constitutional amendments. This independent, nonpartisan review will help voters understand the issues so they can develop their own positions on each proposition for the Nov. 8 and Dec. 10 elections. See the PAR Guide here.

High rates: Louisiana had the fifth-highest rate of violent crime among U.S. states in 2020, according to a new analysis of FBI data by Texas-based law firm Vela Law. For every 100,000 people in this state, 639.4 violent crimes were committed, according to the analysis. Most of the victims of these crimes were between the ages of 20 and 29, with the relationship to the offender being unknown. Alaska has the highest rate of violent crime.

Rally: Some calm flowed back into markets worldwide Wednesday, and stocks on Wall Street rallied toward their first gain in more than a week after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. The S&P 500 was 2.1% higher in late trading, on pace to snap its longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Besides the relief on Wall Street, bond markets around the world also relaxed. Read more.