Roundup: Veteran entrepreneurs / Debt ceiling bill / Clean hydrogen production 

Boot camp: EBV Accelerate, an entrepreneurship boot camp for military veterans who are current business owners, is being hosted by LSU’s business school next week. Nine veteran business owners from around the country have been selected for this year’s cohort. EBV Accelerate is a boot camp-style program that equips veterans who currently own a successful business with the tools and coaching to create sustainable growth. Read more from LSU about the program.

Avoiding default: A Republican bill that would raise the U.S. government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and slash spending took a step forward in the House today, with representatives agreeing to debate the policy and put it to an official vote. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday warned that if Congress fails to raise the government’s debt ceiling, the resulting default would trigger an “economic catastrophe.” Read more from Reuters.

Industry milestone: In what could prove a milestone for a growing industry, Silicon Valley company Ohmium announced this morning that it has raised $250 million to increase production of machines that make clean hydrogen fuel. The investment total is significant because it shows how quickly the energy market has changed. A company working on clean hydrogen from water in 2019, for example, would not have been able to raise several hundred million dollars, says Daryl Wilson, executive director of the Hydrogen Council. Read more.