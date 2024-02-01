Roundup: Vendor fair / Mortgage rates / Shell profits 

Entrepreneurs wanted: The Louisiana Minority Business Development Agency, in partnership with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, East Baton Rouge City-Parish, and other local partners, is hosting a Minority Business Enterprises Vendor Fair on Tuesday, March 12, at the Raising Cane’s River Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will allow minority business enterprises to exhibit their goods and services to the city-parish and companies operating in Baton Rouge. Get more information.

Easing: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate eased this week, welcome news for prospective homebuyers as the spring homebuying season approaches. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell to 6.63% from 6.69% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.09%. Read more.

Tumbling: Oil giant Shell saw profits tumble by nearly one-third in 2023 as a result of lower oil and natural gas prices, which had surged the year before in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a statement Thursday, London-based Shell said its post-tax earnings fell 29%, to $28.3 billion from the previous year’s all-time high of $40 billion. Read more.