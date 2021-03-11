Roundup: Vaccines at Target / Virus variant / Industry investment

In-store shots: The COVID-19 vaccine is now available in more than 600 CVS in-store pharmacies at Target stores across 17 states, including Louisiana. According to USA Today, Target announced the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday, saying it would also make its fitting rooms at select stores available to CVS for appointments, which are booked through the drugstore chain. Read the full story.

UK strain: The highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in the U.K. is associated with a 64% higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than earlier strains, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal, CNBC reports. Researchers at the University of Exeter and the University of Bristol analyzed data from more than 100,000 patients in the U.K. between Oct. 1 and Jan. 28. They compared death rates among people infected with B.1.1.7, the variant first found in the U.K., and those infected with other previously circulating strains. Read the full story.

IMTT expansion: Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced International-Matex Tank Terminals, a North American leader in bulk-liquids handling and storage, will retain and expand its headquarters in New Orleans. By the end of 2021, IMTT will make a $1.3 million capital investment to expand its 400 Poydras Plaza headquarters, and by 2022 the company will create 42 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $133,000, plus benefits. See the announcement.