Roundup: Vaccine mandate / YEA BR / Fed meeting 

Court ruling: A federal judge on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against a north Louisiana medical college, restricting the school from requiring three students to get a coronavirus vaccination as a condition of enrollment, Louisiana Illuminator reports. U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty of the Monroe division of the Western District of Louisiana ruled in favor of Rachel Lynn Magliulo, Matthew Shea Willis and Kirsten Willis Hall—three second-year students at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM).This decision comes despite a federal court ruling in Indiana allowing vaccine mandates at a university was upheld when the Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal. Read the full story.

Apply now: The deadline for aspiring student entrepreneurs entering grades 8-12 to apply to participate in the upcoming Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge has been extended to Aug. 24. Interested students need to submit their applications by next Tuesday. This year’s YEA will be facilitated in-person by LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business instructors and area entrepreneurs. Get more information.

Pullback: Federal Reserve officials last month discussed the timing for beginning to dial back their extraordinary support for the U.S. economy, which has been steadily recovering from the pandemic recession. They made no firm decision on a timetable but appear to be moving toward starting a pullback before year’s end. The minutes of the Fed’s July meeting were released today. Read the full story.

On the delta front …

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 6,606 new COVID-19 infections and 87 deaths from the virus.

• The annual Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola rodeo has been canceled.

• LDH is currently reporting nearly 2,500 total cases statewide among both students and staff in K-12 schools. (WBRZ-TV)

• Masks will be required at LSU’s season opening football game. (WAFB-TV)