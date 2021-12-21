Roundup: Vaccine mandate / Mardi Gras adjustments / US population growth

U.S. Supreme Court: Louisiana businessman Brandon Trosclair is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate affecting private employers with 100 or more employees, The Center Square reports. Trosclair and a group of Texas workers filed emergency applications with the Supreme Court over the weekend. Justice Brett Kavanaugh requested a response from the federal government no later than Dec. 30. Read the full story.

Parade routes: New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, city officials, and representatives from two krewes today announced parade route changes for the upcoming Mardi Gras season intended to maximize public safety. No krewe is being moved from their traditional day, Cantrell says, but every parade will have to make accommodations. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Snail’s pace: U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding, during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to figures released this morning. The U.S. grew by only 0.1%, with just 392,665 added to the population, from July 2020 to July 2021, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. Read more.