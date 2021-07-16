Roundup: Vaccine lottery / BRAC awards / Capital Park Bar and Grill 

First winners: Louisiana will announce its first COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners today, with Gov. John Bel Edwards calling the first $100,000 adult cash winner and the first $100,000 youth college scholarship winner during an 11 a.m. news conference, USA Today Network reports. But the celebration accompanies a sobering spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana fueled by the Delta variant. Read the full story.

Apply now: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced it is now accepting applications for its 2021 Capital Region Employee Health Innovation Award. The award, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, will recognize companies in the region that implemented and promoted innovative practices during the pandemic to improve employees’ mental or physical health. Applications are available here through Aug. 24 for companies within the nine-parish Capital Region, regardless of size or whether the business is a BRAC investor.

Liquor license: The suspension of Capital Park Bar and Grill’s parish liquor license has been extended for another 30 days, WBRZ-TV reports. The East Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control Office first pulled the license for the bar after six people were shot following a concert at the business last month. Read a Daily Report story about efforts of nearby property owners to get the bar closed for good.