Roundup: US unemployment / Shell CEO / Robocalls 

Claims rise: The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits rose last week, but remains at healthy levels despite the Federal Reserve’s attempt to cool the labor market by raising interest rates. U.S. applications for jobless claims rose to 248,000 for the week ending July 1, a gain of 12,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported this morning. Read more.

Oil production: The head of global energy giant Shell says it would be “irresponsible” to cut oil and gas production at a time when the world economy is still dependent on fossil fuels. In an interview with the BBC released today, Shell CEO Wael Sawan also refused to rule out moving the company’s headquarters and stock market listing from Britain to the U.S. Read the full story.

Don’t pick up: U.S. consumers received almost 4.9 billion robocalls in June, representing a 4.4% decrease from May’s volume, according to a report from call blocker YouMail. Despite that slight decline, there have been over 54.4 billion robocalls in the past 12 months. At 49 calls per person, Baton Rouge residents again had the most roballs, although it was down slightly from the month before. See the report.