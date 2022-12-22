Roundup: US population growth / Minimum wage hikes / Catholic High football 

Migration: The U.S. population grew by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents. That’s according to estimates released this morning by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration—the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving—was 1 million from 2021 to 2022. Read more.

States raising pay: Twenty-one states and 41 cities and counties are poised to raise their minimum wages on or about Jan. 1, according to USA Today. Two states, Massachusetts and Washington, will reach a $15 hourly pay floor for the first time, joining California and much of New York. Read the full story.

New coach: Catholic High has officially named West Feliciana’s Hudson Fuller as head football coach following the departure of David Simoneaux. Fuller was the Bears’ offensive coordinator for three years before taking over as head coach at West Feliciana in 2020. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Editor’s note: The offices of Business Report will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday and Daily Report will not be published. Daily Report will return on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Have a safe and happy holiday.